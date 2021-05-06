A positive painting experience. An Instagram post. A company willing to invest in local artists.

Serena Saunders has always had a passion for art, but only recently discovered the joy of murals. After months of research and painting, she can now count herself among an elite cast of artists and designers who have left an imprint on the Bulletin Building, an icon in the West Philadelphia community where Saunders grew up and still resides.

The high-profile commission marked her first stint as a lead muralist — an opportunity she manifested just days before on social media.

“I was painting in Center City near Broad Street, and while painting and engaging with the community at the same time on a much smaller project, something in my heart just got excited, and I was like ‘this is something that I want to do,’” Saunders said. She posted about the vision and within 24 hours, she got the call from an art consultant. Spark Therapeutics had recently signed a 12-year lease at the 3025 Market St. landmark recently renovated by Philadelphia architect Kieran Timberlake. The company wanted a large mural to welcome visitors to the new headquarters, one of 10 buildings included in Brandywine Realty Trust’s 14-acre Schuylkill Yards master plan.

“I felt like a prayer had been answered,” Saunders said.

The 32” x 13.8” mural now hangs prominently inside the lobby of the glass and red brick landmark just west of 30th Street Station.