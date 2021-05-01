Philly’s online sheriff sale contract violated city charter

A controversial city contract that outsourced Sheriff sales to a private online auction house was issued in violation of Philadelphia’s government contracting laws.

In March, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal announced through a series of town halls that sales of distressed real estate would resume after a year’s hiatus caused by the pandemic, but with auction operations contracted out to a Maryland-based company known as Bid4Assets. The shift triggered an outcry among housing activists and pols who said they were blindsided by the move –– culminating in a court order suspending foreclosure sales once again.

But Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter explicitly states that the city’s Law Department “shall prepare or approve all contracts” issued by the city. In an email, Law Department spokesperson Andrew Richman acknowledged that oversight did not occur in the Bid4Assets contract.

“The Law Department was not involved in the approval or preparation of this contract,” he said.

In hearings called by Councilmember Cherelle Parker earlier this month, Sheriff’s Office officials acknowledged that they had not issued a traditional request for proposals after electing to outsource auction functions, simply awarding a six-year contract to Bid4Assets after an internal review. At the time, Undersheriff Curtis Douglas explained the office felt an urgent need to resume sales and difficulties raised by pandemic lockdowns led the office to eschew traditional contracting procedures.

That explanation did not stop Councilmember Helen Gym’s questions about the Law Department’s involvement –– or lack thereof –– in the contracting process. Gym, on Friday, tied the irregularities to a lengthy history of corruption at the office, which saw one of Bilal’s predecessors, John Green, admit to taking bribes in a contract steering scheme.

“There’s a reason why this issue is critically important and why there’s concern there was a no-bid contract done without any oversight or Law Dept approval despite the fact it’s in the city charter,” she said. “The history of this office shows why oversight is important. It’s not merely a technical bureaucratic requirement.”