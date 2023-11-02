Gov. Murphy closes part of N.J.’s only women’s prison amid reports of misconduct there

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday his administration has shuttered part of the state’s only women’s prison, partly fulfilling a promise made more than two years ago to close the facility amid reports of sexual abuse and misconduct there.

The Democratic governor said people in minimum security have been moved to a newer satellite facility near the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton while planning for a new women’s prison is still underway. Those considered to require medium and maximum security are still housed at the older Edna Mahan facility.

The interim satellite facility dates to 1991, compared with the 110-year-old women’s prison and has more modern living conditions, temperature control and natural light, the governor’s office said in an emailed statement.

Victoria Kuhn, the state’s top corrections official, said the relocation is just temporary and that a “purpose-built” prison will be constructed. In the meantime, she said, the satellite facility would help with rehabilitation and reentry into society.