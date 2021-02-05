New Jersey prosecutors have filed charges against three correctional police officers for beating female prisoners the night of Jan. 11 at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

Officials said the late-night attacks at the prison in Hunterdon County left the victims with scratches, concussions, and at least one orbital fracture.

According to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, corrections officers had organized into “extraction teams” to remove prisoners from their cells.

Per state policy, prisoners are supposed to be given the chance to leave their cells freely, and if they don’t, corrections officers are only permitted to use as much force as is necessary to remove them. That was not what happened, Grewal said during a Thursday afternoon virtual press conference to announce the charges.

One woman put her hands through the food port in her cell door and was hand-cuffed, but officers still beat her. A second woman did not exit her cell voluntarily, but prosecutors allege that Correctional Police Officer Luis A. Garcia punched her 28 times with a closed fist around the head while she was pushed up against the wall, not giving her a chance to comply with his orders.