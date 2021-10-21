New blueprint hopes to reverse revolving door at Delaware prisons

Two years ago, the PrisonEd Foundation named Delaware one of the worst in the nation for its high rate.

In 2018, Carney signed an executive order to address recidivism as part of Delaware’s participation in the National Criminal Justice Reform Project that helps states launch criminal justice reforms.

Thursday morning, he helped unveil a blueprint plan to build on that order by better supporting people as they’re released in finding work, securing housing, and getting help with addiction and mental health issues.

“One of the most difficult, if not the most difficult challenge that anyone coming out of prison has, is to get meaningful employment,” Carney said.

As part of the blueprint plan created by the Delaware Correctional Reentry Commission, the state will strengthen vocational training options in its prisons, so people are better prepared for work after release.

Carney said the 2021 job market is perfectly suited to transition more returning citizens into employment.

“We have a historic opportunity given the deficiency in the labor force, the lack of workers for the job openings that exist,” he said.

He pointed to an August report indicating there were more than 10 million job openings across the country but only 8.4 million people looking for work.

“That’s the kind of labor market that’s good for workers, it’s good for the opportunity for those who are underemployed and who haven’t had opportunities in the past because employers have other choices to actually get into some of these jobs.”

He said getting returning citizens into jobs is at the top of his agenda for the Department of Labor.

The plan also calls for at least one apprenticeship program to be established in a Delaware prison to train people for when they’re released. The state is working with Delaware Technical Community College to expand an opportunity for those in prison to earn an associate degree in human services, which could lead to jobs like a social worker.

Those classes are currently offered at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle. “I think it really demonstrates what’s possible when we are challenged to push ourselves,” Champney said. “We set a goal to offer higher education in the prisons. We pulled it off and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Access to affordable housing is also a key factor in whether someone returns to prison after being released, said Joanna Champney, who chaired the DCRC transition team and is now director of the State Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

She said last year’s pilot program to allow people with felony convictions to move into public housing with their families was a major accomplishment for the commission. Previously, people with a felony were barred from joining their families living in public housing. That not only left them with fewer options for housing, but also kept them apart from the family support system.

“Individuals with a felony can now apply for consideration to rejoin their family who lives in public housing so that they have stability, and they have a place to go,” Champney said. “That is a huge advancement.”