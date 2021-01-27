Philly prisons lift shelter-in-place measures, but COVID infections still on the rise

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

After attempting to test every incarcerated person and staffer on State Road for COVID-19, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has lifted the shelter-in-place measures it adopted nearly two months ago in response to a surge of coronavirus cases inside city jails.

“We will continue to monitor our numbers of positive cases and will increase time out of cell accordingly. The PDP will continue its mitigation efforts to keep staff and the incarcerated population safe,” said Commissioner Blanche Carney in a statement.

While shelter-in-place measures were in effect, prisoners were only allowed out of their cells to shower, use the phone and attend virtual visits with their attorneys. Prisoner rights’ advocates said some incarcerated people were only getting 20 minutes or less to complete those tasks.

Carney said prisoners are now getting 45 minutes out of their cells.

As part of an ongoing federal civil rights lawsuit over conditions inside the city’s four jails, U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller in December ordered the department to perform one-time coronavirus testing of all prisoners and staff members, including correctional officers and supervisors.

The results, released publicly on Monday, found that 1% of staff tested positive for COVID-19 — or 30 out of 2,594 people, according to the city.