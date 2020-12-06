Philly department of prisons issues shelter-in-place amid COVID-19 spike

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Reporting a spike in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons issued a shelter-in-place order Saturday.

People who are detained in the four city-run correctional facilities will remain in their cells unless it’s to shower, make phone calls or have virtual meetings with their attorneys. Starting Dec. 15, those incarcerated will be able to leave their cells for video meetings with family.

In a statement announcing the shelter-in-place order, the PDP pointed to the surge of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia and the surrounding metropolitan area.

For Philadelphia, November saw the highest number of new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.