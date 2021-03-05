Philly moves to prioritize court workers for vaccination after COVID scare

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia courts were hit by a COVID-19 scare this week that sidelined two trials –– including a murder case –– just as the city’s justice system moved to relax certain pandemic-era restrictions.

Defense attorney Michael Diamondstein said a client en route to a homicide trial was exposed to an incarcerated individual who had tested positive for COVID-19 on a prison transport. The client, in turn, had contact with attorneys, court staff, and a judge at the city’s Criminal Justice Center during a Tuesday court hearing.

By the next day, word of the exposure had spread through the court building, he said, but court officials made no official announcement.

“At some point, my client was COVID exposed,” he said. “But no one from the courts advised us of that. I got that information as scuttlebutt from other attorneys.”

The scare comes as the courts moved to restart jury trials on Monday. These more crowded affairs were halted last year due to the pandemic and their resumption has repeatedly stalled over concerns about spreading the virus. Under city rule, all people in the courtroom must wear masks.