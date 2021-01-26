How it will work

Tony Reed, the Temple health system’s chief medical officer, said eligible patients who have a mytemplehealth patient portal setup will be able to schedule an appointment the fastest, because that’s where the notification will come in. Those who don’t will receive an email or phone call.

At Einstein, primary care physicians will be sent a QR code that links to a referral form they can fill out to recommend patients. Einstein will then send those patients invitations to sign up for appointments through its patient portal.

Penn notes on its website that it won’t make appointments for people who call.

Temple’s Reed said he never wants to discourage patients from calling their doctors, but the best thing is to wait until your provider contacts you to avoid overwhelming the phone lines.

From there, patients will be instructed to schedule a time to be vaccinated at either Temple University Hospital in the auditorium, or at Jeanes Hospital in the parking lot, where a tent will be erected.

Injections will be given by Temple’s nurses, pharmacists, some doctors, and students on their clinical rotations with supervision. The system may also tap some dentists and podiatrists, who are authorized by the state to provide vaccines.

Reed said Temple Health receives roughly 1,000 doses a week from the city, and has some stores in reserve since the interest among its staff had started to wane in later weeks of Phase 1A. He estimated being able to inoculate 1,500 people per week at first, slowing down to a steady pace of 1,000.

Einstein gets between 1,500 and 2,000 doses a week, according to its chief medical officer Rohit Gulati.



From Phase 1A to 1B

As the city shifted from Phase 1A to 1B, the big health systems were instructed by Health Commissioner Thomas Farley to begin inoculating their patients with chronic conditions instead of their staffs.

Einstein and Temple have both offered vaccines to all staff members who deal with patients who want one, including facilities, dining, housekeeping, and environmental staff. At Einstein, 35% of staff across all medical campuses have declined the vaccine or expressed uncertainty. Both health systems have teams reaching out to patients who may still be deciding or have declined to talk about options.

Temple has administered roughly 12,000 doses so far, with about 3,000 people fully immunized.

Einstein in Philadelphia has given 5,365 doses, with more than 2,000 fully inoculated. Penn Medicine says it has administered more than 25,000 doses across all its campuses, including outside of Philadelphia.

The next phase will be a much heavier lift. Reed estimated that there are between 30,000 and 40,000 active Temple patients among the five categories, and noted his is among the smaller networks in the city. Gulati at Einstein agreed.

“It will be way more than the number of vaccines we get,” said Gulati. “By a lot.”