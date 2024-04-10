From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Maria Wright has spent her life caring for other people — as a mother, a nurse, and, for the past eight years, a volunteer with United Disabilities Services’ training program for service dogs.

“I was hooked,” she said from her first encounter with the Lancaster nonprofit’s service dogs. “It was something that I was very impressed with — with the volunteers and what the dogs learned and watching them from eight weeks to two years, and it was like, ‘Wow, this is a working animal now.’”

Not long after, Wright signed up for one of the program’s more rigorous volunteer positions: puppy raiser. Several months ago, she applied for and received a Penn Medicine CAREs grant to help support the work.

But in 2022, Wright found herself in the unlikely position of becoming one of the people she usually serves when she received a devastating diagnosis: high-grade uterine leiomyosarcoma, or cancer of the uterus.

At the time, Wright was on the verge of accomplishing a long-held dream — completing her bachelor of science degree in nursing so she could become a bedside nurse after more than 20 years as a licensed practical nurse, and a nurse’s aide before that.

“It turned my life upside down, more or less,” she said. “I had to take a semester off to go through surgery.”

Wright did eventually finish her BSN, and became a bedside nurse at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. But about a year ago, Wright was forced to quit when her doctors discovered that the cancer had metastasized to her lungs.

At that point, the illness — and the treatments, which had compromised her immunity — made it too difficult and dangerous for Wright to continue, so she transitioned into a new role as a rehab case manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Neuroscience Institute.