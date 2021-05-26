ACLU-PA and Montco reach settlement regarding attorney-client prison visits

Just days after the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania sued Montgomery County in federal court, claiming its attorneys’ visits with clients at the county prison were being blocked, two sides have reached a settlement.

“So people who are held in jails are separated from the world and already have trouble communicating with anybody on the outside. And for that reason, the Supreme Court has made clear for decades that prisons cannot absolutely cut off prisoners’ access to lawyers, including civil rights lawyers — so we’re happy that the litigation helped Montgomery County focus on the issue and to restore our visitation rights,” said Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU-PA.

According to the lawsuit filed last Thursday, the county began denying ACLU-PA attorneys access to people incarcerated at the correctional facility in Eagleville in mid-March, a change from previous practice. The ACLU-PA said the county cited a requirement for documentation that confirmed the relationship between an attorney and an incarcerated individual.