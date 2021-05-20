In-person visits to be reinstated at several Pennsylvania state prisons

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

It has been more than a year since the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections halted in-person visitations at its facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With COVID case counts on the decline now, the Corrections Department announced Wednesday that select facilities will finally allow incarcerated people to have visitors, for the first time since March 2020.

“Our mission is to reinstate in-person visits while not significantly increasing the number of infections within our facilities. Reintegrating visitation in a methodical, staggered manner — along with enhanced safety measures — allows the DOC to monitor wastewater testing results and use objective data to ensure facilities have continued success managing COVID-19,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said.