New prison sentences possible for N.J. juveniles in murder cases

Power to change the rules

Writing for the dissenters, Associate Justice Lee Solomon argued that the court does not have the power to change the rules; that is up to the Legislature.

“A 30-year parole bar does not forever deny the defendant the right to reenter society,” Solomon wrote. “It does not render moot all a juvenile offender’s efforts to rehabilitate himself or to prove to society that he is no longer likely to pose a threat. But it is the product of a complex legislative decision, one that we owe deference to. Yet the majority decides that 30 years of parole ineligibility will not advance the goals of rehabilitation.”

But the Legislature has failed to do so, despite recommendations from the New Jersey Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission and pleas from social justice advocates.

“I think what they’re saying is the Legislature has had lots of opportunity to fix it, and they failed to do it,” said Alexander Shalom, an attorney with the ACLU of New Jersey who represented one of the appellants, James Comer, as well as filed an amicus brief for the ACLU. “So the judiciary can’t wait any longer and allow people to suffer under unconstitutional sentences. And so they’re fixing it the way they think the Legislature would want it. And if they’re wrong, then of course, the Legislature still has some opportunities to change it, but they have to change it within constitutional norms. And it’s the courts’ job to decide what the Constitution allows and what the Constitution forbids.”

Comer, now 39, was 17 when he and two others participated in four armed robberies in April 2000. During one of those, an accomplice shot and killed a robbery victim in Kearny. Comer was prosecuted as an adult, convicted of felony murder and other charges and originally sentenced to 75 years in prison, 68 years without the possibility of parole. On an earlier appeal, that sentence was reduced to 30 years without parole, making him ineligible for release until April 2030.

James Zarate was 14 when he was convicted of murdering and dismembering a 16-year-old Randolph girl, stuffing her body into a foot locker and trying to throw it off a bridge with his older brother Jonathan Zarate in 2005. Now 31, James Zarate has been incarcerated since 2009 and must wait 26 years to be eligible for parole.

The court ruled both men are now entitled to be resentenced.

Jennifer Sellitti, of the state Office of the Public Defender, said the office is trying to figure out how many offenders may be impacted by the ruling. The office supports “the court’s recognition of the science, the law, and, most importantly, the role of mercy in our legal system,” she said.

“It is a decision that reflects what neuroscientists have known for years: juveniles are different,” Sellitti said. “Anyone who has spent time around teenagers knows that they act on impulse and are more likely than adults to engage in risky behavior. It is the reason the drinking age is 21 and the reason car rental companies do not rent automobiles to people under 25. Once the brain is fully developed at around age 27, the kind of reckless behavior associated with crime tapers off. A thorough review by a judge of the crime, the circumstances that led to it, the individual’s upbringing, and a record of twenty or more years in prison will give the judge the ample information to determine whether an individual is worthy of release.”