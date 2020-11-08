COVID-19 outbreak inside Fort Dix prison is spreading
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases inside the Fort Dix federal prison is rapidly spreading. In October no inmates tested positive.
On Thursday, there were 214 positive cases, according to a report from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s the second-highest amount of active cases out of every system in the country.
As Correspondent Michael Hill reports, family members and loved ones of inmates are waving red flags over conditions.
