COVID-19 outbreak inside Fort Dix prison is spreading

  • Michael Hill, NJ Spotlight
    • November 7, 2020

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases inside the Fort Dix federal prison is rapidly spreading. In October no inmates tested positive.

On Thursday, there were 214 positive cases, according to a report from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s the second-highest amount of active cases out of every system in the country.

As Correspondent Michael Hill reports, family members and loved ones of inmates are waving red flags over conditions.

