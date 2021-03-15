Murphy names former RBG clerk Rachel Wainer Apter to N.J. Supreme Court

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate Rachel Wainer Apter to the state Supreme Court, replacing Associate Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who plans to retire from the high court in August.

Wainer Apter, who was once a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has served as director of the Division of Civil Rights in the Office of Attorney General since Oct. 2018. Prior to that, she served as counsel to state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as his top advisor on civil rights issues.

If confirmed, she would be the 41st justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.

“In the words of Justice Ginsburg, ‘Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.’ In every aspect throughout her career, Rachel has lived these words,” Murphy said Monday at Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall at Rutgers University-Newark.