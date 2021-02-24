Here’s what’s in Murphy’s $45 billion N.J. budget plan

Even a pandemic doesn’t stop budget season in New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy announced his proposed spending plan for the state Tuesday in a pre-recorded video message.

It’s Murphy’s second budget since the coronavirus took hold, though the revised spending plan he put forward last summer was just months into the pandemic that wrought economic turmoil on the Garden State and across the country.

This year’s $45 billion budget proposal is a bit of a return to form for the first-term Democrat, who is up for reelection this year, though with some notable changes.

As Congress debates a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the governor said his administration will be watching and advocating for the needs of New Jerseyans.

“We know our working and middle-class families need the additional direct economic benefit that $2,000 can bring,” Murphy said. “As a state, we need direct state and local aid to ensure that the key programs and essential workers we all rely upon remain funded and employed.”

The governor added that should a relief package be approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, “it will allow us many more degrees of freedom in making sure this budget meets its promises.”

Here’s what Murphy is proposing:

No new taxes

The budget has no new taxes or fees, a change from Murphy’s previous spending proposals, but a nod to the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the administration’s “focus on budgeting the right way and focusing on people and not politics” allowed for no tax increases while maintaining spending in places that will help the state emerge from the pandemic in a strong position.

The partial-year budget Murphy signed last September included his long-sought income tax hike on millionaires, which he said at the time would help pay for the pandemic recovery for low-income and middle-class residents.