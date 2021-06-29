‘Sucker signed’: Murphy approves New Jersey’s biggest spending plan ever

With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on New Jersey’s biggest spending plan ever, five days after its quick passage by the Legislature.

At a signing ceremony Tuesday at an elementary school in Woodbridge, officials hailed the budget as being one for the people of New Jersey.

After other officials spoke, Murphy said he could not wait to sign the $46.4 billion plan.

“No need for more time on the clock, let’s get the sucker signed!”

Murphy presented his budget proposal in February. It was formally introduced in the Legislature last Tuesday. It was the same day that the governor, Senate President Steve Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced an agreement on tax relief measures.

Those measures include a tax rebate of up to $500 for more than 750,000 families earning up to $150,000 in the state, increased property tax relief for seniors, people with disabilities, and lower-income people, and expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The budget passed the Legislature Thursday along party lines, about 12 minutes after it was publicly posted. The break-neck speed raised the eyebrows of Republicans and some progressives, who said it allowed virtually no time for public scrutiny of the bill, which includes millions for legislative pet projects.