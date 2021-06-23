N.J. lawmakers advance historic spending increases with $46.4B budget

Unexpected boost in revenues

Sarlo and other members of the Democratic majority praised the new spending bill as they moved it through budget committees in party-line votes in both the Assembly and Senate late Tuesday afternoon. The final tallies came just moments after 281 pages of bill language were posted on the Legislature’s website at the end of hearings that serve as the public’s only chance to formally weigh in on the annual spending plan.

“I think we’re making some significant strategic investments,” Sarlo said.

During the debate in the lower house’s Budget Committee, Assemblyman John McKeon (D-Essex) noted lawmakers last year feared the pandemic would trigger massive spending cuts.

“I think we should be incredibly excited,” McKeon said. “We thought we were going to be in such a bad situation, we were planning for the worst, and could only dream about the best and that’s what this now represents.”

But Republicans faulted their counterparts, saying that, for all the new spending added by the Democrats, a good share of it went to funding pork instead of tax-relief initiatives.

“Who wants this stuff? And why doesn’t the public know who asked for these bills?” asked Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso (R-Monmouth), referring to the legislative add-ons, which are commonly referred to as “Christmas tree” items in Trenton.

Republicans also raised other transparency concerns Tuesday as several bills came up for votes before they had even been posted online, but ultimately received enough Democratic votes to advance out of committee.

“When did we see the full bill? Only a little while ago,” said Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) as one of the measures moved rapidly through the Senate committee.

At times in the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, votes were also “recorded” for Democratic lawmakers who were no longer attending the hearing.

Under the current schedule, the spending bill and other legislation related to it will go before both full houses of the Legislature on Thursday. From there, the budget legislation will go to the desk of Murphy, who is expected to sign it unchanged.

$10 billion surplus

A recent windfall of unexpected tax revenue has helped the state amass a budget surplus of more than $10 billion in recent months, but a good portion will be spent down during the 2022 fiscal year under the new spending bill.

In all, the new budget will fund several hundred million dollars in new tax-relief initiatives, including a new rebate program that is being offered to more than 750,000 New Jersey families. Households earning up to $150,000 with at least one dependent child, and single parents with at least one dependent child, will be eligible to receive tax rebates this summer worth up to $500, according to details that have already been made public.

The new budget will also increase the size of Homestead rebates for thousands of senior and disabled, and low- and middle-income, New Jersey homeowners by ending a long-standing practice of using outdated bills to calculate benefits under the program, according to Murphy and the legislative leaders. That practice had eroded the effectiveness of the Homestead program since New Jersey’s average property-tax bills have risen by more than 40% over the past 15 years.

Changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-wage workers and another tax credit offered for child and dependent care are also funded under the new spending bill. It will also increase the exclusion for a state income-tax break for retirement income from $100,000 to $150,000.