Low-level marijuana arrests to stop in N.J. as Murphy signs legal weed bills

Updated: 3:00 p.m.

Recreational marijuana will finally become legal in New Jersey under three bills signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday, more than three months after voters approved it by a two-to-one margin in the November election.

Monday’s actions mean police should immediately stop making arrests for small amounts of marijuana possession. But residents likely won’t be able to buy weed from a dispensary for “plus or minus six months,” Murphy said, as state regulators begin the process of setting up the legal marketplace and awarding licenses.

The Democrat promised during his campaign for governor that he would legalize the drug, saying he supported the policy change for social justice reasons.

“New Jersey’s broken and indefensible marijuana laws, which permanently stained the records of many residents and short-circuited their futures, and which disproportionately hurt communities of color and failed the meaning of justice at every level, social or otherwise, are no more,” Murphy said during an unrelated press conference.