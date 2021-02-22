Low-level marijuana arrests to stop in N.J. as Murphy signs legal weed bills
Updated: 3:00 p.m.
—
Recreational marijuana will finally become legal in New Jersey under three bills signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday, more than three months after voters approved it by a two-to-one margin in the November election.
Monday’s actions mean police should immediately stop making arrests for small amounts of marijuana possession. But residents likely won’t be able to buy weed from a dispensary for “plus or minus six months,” Murphy said, as state regulators begin the process of setting up the legal marketplace and awarding licenses.
The Democrat promised during his campaign for governor that he would legalize the drug, saying he supported the policy change for social justice reasons.
“New Jersey’s broken and indefensible marijuana laws, which permanently stained the records of many residents and short-circuited their futures, and which disproportionately hurt communities of color and failed the meaning of justice at every level, social or otherwise, are no more,” Murphy said during an unrelated press conference.
“It’s a massive blow to the drug war,” said Rev. Charles Boyer.
Boyer, a Woodbury pastor and founding director of the group Salvation and Social Justice, supported legalization, but noted the state still has to set up the dispensary system and allocate funding for the regulatory commission each year.
“This gets us one step down a very long road. But advocacy will always be needed in this space to make sure that justice is actually being done,” Boyer added.
The effort to get recreational marijuana into law was marred by fits and starts. Legislators abandoned a 2019 effort to pass recreational marijuana into law legislatively after a lack of support in the state Senate.
Then, even after voters overwhelmingly approved the ballot question last year, getting consensus on the details proved tricky. Lawmakers abandoned their first effort at a bill setting up the new marketplace after fellow lawmakers and social justice advocates panned a proposal they said did not send enough tax revenue from marijuana sales to the Black and Latino communities hardest-hit by the war on drugs.
Murphy and lawmakers also disagreed on the penalties for people under 21 caught with marijuana. The governor wanted there to be some consequences for underage possession while some lawmakers feared Black and Latino kids would be targeted by the police.
Under a “clean-up” bill passed Monday, people under 21 caught possessing or consuming marijuana or alcohol would be given a written warning. A second violation would garner another written warning, which would be sent to the person’s parents if they were under 18. Third and subsequent violations would be met with a written warning and a referral to community services programs.
The other two bills that passed in December decriminalized possession of under six ounces of marijuana and set up the structure for legal weed sales. Murphy signed all three at once.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!