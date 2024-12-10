From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When Martha Hickson was the librarian at New Jersey’s North Hunterdon High School, she fought against attempts to ban books that her critics labeled as inappropriate because they contained sexual content, and she became a target of book banners.

“I received hate mail, shunning by colleagues, antagonism by administrators, and calls for my firing and arrest,” the recently retired librarian said.

She said “a handful of parents called me by name a pedophile, pornographer and ruiner of children.” At issue were five award-winning books for young adults, all with LGBTQ themes.

Hickson, who was named the 2023 Librarian of the Year by the New Jersey Library Association, said all the books were retained after the school board reviewed the matter and affirmed the titles met the district’s standards.

On Monday at the Princeton Public Library, she watched as Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law A3446, known as the Freedom to Read Act.

“This legislation mandates that books cannot be removed from our libraries solely based on the origin, background or views contained within the text, or because an individual finds it offensive,” he said.

According to the American Library Association, the number of books targeted for censorship has increased dramatically in recent years, many times because they include sexual content deemed to be explicit or discuss LGBTQ issues.

Murphy said “our children deserve the chance to see different examples of love, faith and cultural expression in the books they read.”

Republican state Sen. Michael Testa disagrees. He said the legislation should never have been approved and signed.

“It allows a librarian or other official in a school to show materials to children which may violate our obscenity laws,” said Testa.