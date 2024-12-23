From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With the advent of the new year, several new laws in New Jersey are kicking in. Here’s what you need to know:

Minimum wage, weekly unemployment insurance increases

On Jan. 1, the minimum wage in the Garden State will increase by $0.36 an hour, to $15.49 per hour total, and the maximum weekly benefit rate for Unemployment Insurance claims will jump $21 to $875 total. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development sets the minimum wage based on Consumer Price Index data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Freedom to Read

The Freedom to Read Act is designed to prevent book banning in schools and libraries, and to protect the rights of students, parents and communities to have free access to age-appropriate books and learning materials.. The new law will also provide legal protection for librarians and other staff from civil and criminal lawsuits.

Data protection

Beginning Jan. 15, the New Jersey Data Protection Act will require entities to notify consumers about collection and distribution of personal data. Consumers will also have the right to opt-out of data collection and disclosure if they are concerned about privacy.

Expanding affordable housing

A new law establishes a system for municipalities to meet their Mount Laurel affordable housing obligations, replacing the current process that exists entirely in the courts. This process will replace the role previously played by the Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), which has been defunct for over a decade and will now be formally abolished. The law is designed to streamline compliance and reduce litigation-related delays for the construction of new affordable housing, giving municipalities and developers more certainty and control over where housing should be built.