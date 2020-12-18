N.J. lawmakers approve bill regulating new recreational marijuana market

After years of false starts, the New Jersey Legislature on Thursday passed a bill to set up the state’s budding recreational marijuana market.

The votes in both the state Senate and Assembly came less than two months after voters approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for personal use on the November ballot by a two-to-one margin.

Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, who sponsored the bill, said nothing he has done as a legislator will have a greater impact on residents.

“Not just the business opportunities and the job creation but, more importantly, the arrests, the criminal justice system, the things that we won’t see anymore, the opportunities that people will have that they would not have had,” Scutari said.

The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy, who has championed legalizing recreational marijuana and who reached a deal with lawmakers on the final version of the bill, for his signature.

Social justice advocates praised the legislation, which they said addressed the harm done by the War on Drugs to communities of color, which face higher rates of arrest for marijuana possession in New Jersey than their white counterparts.