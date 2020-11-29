Cops trained to spot drugged drivers could get a cut of tax revenue from N.J. weed sales

As New Jersey lawmakers continue to refine legislation that would regulate the state’s budding recreational marijuana market, one constant in the bills has been to set aside a portion of the tax proceeds to train specialized police officers.

Drug recognition experts — or DREs —are cops trained to identify drugged drivers who are too impaired to get behind the wheel.

Law enforcement officials say DREs are critical to prosecuting drugged driving cases. But a current challenge before the state Supreme Court accuses DREs of using a faulty scientific method and seeks to have the technique thrown out.

“The legislature is rubber-stamping DREs and the reality is that there is a legitimate question that exists about how reliable DREs are,” said Kim Schultz, an assistant deputy public defender in the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender. “Are we really going to divert more money to a program that the courts aren’t even sure is reliable?”

DREs use a nationally standardized method to spot the physical and physiological signs of drug impairment in a person, such as muscle tone, pupil size, and heart rate. They also interview the arresting officer and the subject.

Simple blood tests can show the presence of drugs in a person’s body, but — unlike a breathalyzer test for alcohol — they do not necessarily prove that the person is too impaired by those drugs to drive.