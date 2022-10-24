How to get your criminal record expunged for weed convictions in New Jersey

Mike Hoffman, a Vineland-based attorney passionate about helping people with cannabis-related convictions, agrees.

He and Turner say President Biden’s recent federal pardon for people with simple weed possession charges was a good step toward restorative justice, but called on elected leaders to do more.

“I think that there should be a review and a potential resentencing of anyone who is incarcerated with relation to cannabis,” Hoffman said.

“And I think that [expungement] should not just be limited to the possession, the minor possession charges, but they should extend all the way up to the indictable level charges, and the higher-level charges that would still be considered crimes under our statute.”

How does the expungement process work in New Jersey?

Hoffman says expungement isn’t a magic wand that makes weed convictions disappear. Instead, the state shields offenses from the public record. People with expunged records don’t have to disclose prior convictions on job and housing applications, among other provisions.

To apply for expungement, eligible people can file for judicial review on the state court’s website.

Hoffman says the process can sometimes take 15 minutes, but it can be confusing for the average person to understand. So, he helps people for little to no cost.

“Everybody’s story is different. And I want to ensure that if I’m helping them, I’m not just helping them because they had a cannabis offense. I’m helping them because they have the eligibility…and they want the chance to have a clean slate,” Hoffman said.

His services are largely funded by “people benefitting by legalization,” like permitted dispensary owners. He performs most expungement sessions virtually through Zoom.

Advocates want more transparency

It’s unclear exactly how many people have been incarcerated for weed in New Jersey, how many have expunged records, and how many are still in prison.

Racquel Romans-Henry is the policy director at Salvation in Social Justice, a New Jersey-based nonprofit. Her organization advocates for social justice reform through a faith-based lens.

Romans-Henry says it’s “frustrating” that New Jersey doesn’t disclose expungement data in real-time. It makes it harder to keep the government accountable, she said.

“There were 360,000 automatic expungements, but compared to what?” Romans-Henry said.

“I think that the frustration of not having full transparency really needs to be addressed on the part of the state so that we can really start to strategize around the next steps in ensuring that people are made whole, who have otherwise suffered from punitive and, quite frankly, racist policies around cannabis in the past,” she said.