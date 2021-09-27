The New Jersey court system has expunged more than 362,000 marijuana and hashish cases since the state’s new decriminalization laws took effect on July 1. Now, officials are trying to alert people who benefitted from the automatic expungement.

The New Jersey Courts launched an awareness campaign last week to notify people if they had prior convictions for low-level offenses involving marijuana or hashish that those convictions were wiped from their records.

Once a case has been expunged, a person no longer needs to disclose their former conviction on applications for jobs, housing, or educational programs.

The awareness campaign promoting the expungement process, which includes billboards, radio and bus ads, is required by the laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February. Possession of six ounces or less of marijuana and using it on private property is now legal in New Jersey for people ages 21 and up.