N.J. commission to release rules for recreational weed businesses

New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission is expected to release the rules of the road for the Garden State’s cannabis marketplace on Thursday.

The guidelines come nearly a year after voters approved recreational marijuana at the ballot box 2-to-1, and six months after Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills that effectively made the personal use of marijuana legal.

The commission will release the rules during a public meeting scheduled for noon. The public portion is expected to begin after a one-hour executive session. The commission must also choose a date for sales to begin within 180 days. It will mark a high point in the yearslong effort to establish legal weed in the Garden State.

However, the new rules do not guarantee these businesses will be allowed to open statewide. At least 200 municipalities in the state have banned cannabis businesses ahead of an Aug. 21 deadline, according to an analysis by NJ Advance Media.

The city of Camden is among those that have banned them, though it’s part of a plan to eventually craft its own rules for the cannabis marketplace in the city.