New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has approved the first set of regulations for the recreational marijuana market.

These are rules that will govern the businesses, at least where municipalities haven’t either adopted their own rules or opted out completely ahead of an Aug. 21 deadline. Some municipalities, like Camden, are opting out only to take time to craft their own rules for the cannabis market.

The regulations come nearly a year after voters overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana, and six months after Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills decriminalizing possession of six ounces or less and using it on private property for people ages 21 and up.

So far, the rules are being well-received as a “big” first step.

Here’s what you need to know:

How soon will sales start?

Not so fast. The commission still needs to announce the application acceptance period. Commission Chair Dianna Houenou previously said New Jerseyans probably won’t be able to walk into a recreational marijuana dispensary and buy cannabis until 2022.