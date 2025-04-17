From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Legislation aimed at easing local government zoning restrictions on recreational cannabis facilities is heading to the Delaware House after passing in the Senate.

It drew fierce opposition during debate Wednesday afternoon, mostly from senators representing southern Delaware, which has severely limited retail stores from opening through zoning ordinances. All Republican senators voted no, along with two Democrats, Sen. Darius Brown, D-Wilmington, and Sen. Russell Huxtable, D-Lewes. The bill passed 13-8.

Several opponents of the legislation criticized the proposal for taking control over where cannabis operations can be located within the state.

“As a resident of Sussex County, again, I’m very proud of what Sussex County has done, and I would like for the state of Delaware to butt out,” said Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford.

Under the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, state zoning rules would supersede current county and city ordinances. It would require local governments to allow medical marijuana dispensaries who were granted conversion licenses to also sell recreational pot as a retail store and make building improvements to do both as necessary.

Retail weed stores in commercial- or industrial-zoned areas would be allowed as long as they are not within a half-mile of another recreational cannabis store or within 500 feet of a school, day care, residential substance abuse treatment facility, park or library. An amendment removed places of worship from the list. Fully enclosed cultivation facilities must be allowed in areas zoned for agricultural or industrial use.

Sussex County mandated a buffer of 3 miles between cannabis shops and other facilities, such as a city boundary, churches, schools, colleges, day cares and substance abuse treatment centers. The New Castle County buffer is 1,000 feet.

Paradee’s bill would also require that each of the three counties allow retail marijuana stores to be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

He said Sussex County leaders in particular used language in prior legislation creating the legal pot industry to block shops operating in southern Delaware.

“What they have done in Sussex County is they’ve effectively made it illegal to operate a retail marijuana store,” Paradee said.