This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Legislation to ease local government zoning restrictions on recreational cannabis facilities is dividing marijuana advocates while drawing the ire of some county council members.

“The state has to step in and tell the counties that they are unduly restricting these businesses tighter than they would an alcohol business,” said Patrick Galloway, founder of White Cap Cannabis in Sussex County. “In multiple states, you can’t zone it out of existence. That’s essentially what Sussex County, New Castle [County and] multiple municipalities have done.”

Lawmakers legalized recreational cannabis in 2023, creating a system for licensing cultivators, manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories. The state also created a pool of social equity licenses where people who have been negatively affected by past marijuana crime enforcement could enter the market with lower barriers to access.

The state conducted a lottery system that awarded 125 adult-use recreational market licenses, with 30 retail stores planned throughout the state — 14 in New Castle County, 10 in Sussex County and six in Kent County. Seven conversion licenses were given to medical dispensaries so they could sell both medical and recreational cannabis out of their existing facilities. The cost of those licenses range from $100,000 to $200,000.

Legislation to regulate local control of retail cannabis stores

Under the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, state zoning rules would supersede current county and city ordinances. It would require local governments to allow medical marijuana dispensaries who were granted conversion licenses to also sell recreational pot as a retail store and make building improvements to do both as necessary.

Retail weed stores in commercial- or industrial-zoned areas would be allowed as long as they are not within a half-mile of another recreational cannabis store and within 500 feet of a church, school, day care, residential substance abuse treatment facility, park or library. Fully enclosed cultivation facilities must be allowed in areas zoned for agricultural or industrial use.

Paradee’s bill would also require that each of the three counties allow retail marijuana stores to be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, especially in the case of Sussex County, they use their zoning ordinances to effectively make the sale of marijuana illegal in Sussex County,” Paradee said.