From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A year ago, after the state of Delaware said southeastern Sussex County could use a medical marijuana dispensary, Jen Stark began looking for a new location for The Farm.

Stark’s business has long operated dispensaries for marijuana patients and indoor growing sites in both Kent and New Castle counties, and manufactures edibles and other cannabis products in Kent — all under The Farm’s state license.

She found a suitable retail location in Sussex along a rural stretch of U.S. 113 near Frankford. In February, the state Office of Medical Marijuana approved the spot for “the location and expansion of the retail operations.”

Then Stark set about getting a permit from the county to retrofit the old HVAC supply store and sell cannabis to patients with medical marijuana cards. She also envisioned selling recreational cannabis there under a so-called conversion license that state lawmakers authorized in June.

Instead, Sussex shut down The Farm’s bid to open a store.

Despite the state’s assent, Stark’s bid collided last month with a new Sussex County law, passed in late May, that severely limits, if not eliminates, where marijuana retail businesses can be located.

A county administrator rejected The Farm’s proposed dispensary, ruling against the facility because it was not already “in existence” when the law took effect, according to the denial letter.

Now Stark is calling foul on Sussex and decrying what she calls its draconian approach to a strictly regulated industry the state has allowed for medical purposes since 2011.