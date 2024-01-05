Pa. medical marijuana cards and anxiety: What the research says

National Academies

A comprehensive review by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine of scientific research looked at the health effects of cannabis and its compounds for a range of conditions.

The strength of the evidence varied from condition to condition.

For instance, the committee of experts who created the consensus report in 2017 said there was conclusive evidence that oral cannabis compounds are effective at treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. The committee determined there was substantial evidence that cannabis is an effective treatment for chronic pain in adults.

The evidence in support of cannabis and its compounds as a treatment for anxiety was weaker, the committee found.

The report specifically looked at the potential benefits of the cannabis compound CBD, which does not cause impairment or produce a “high” feeling, according to the CDC.

The authors found there was limited evidence that CBD is effective for improving anxiety symptoms, as assessed by a public speaking test, for people with social anxiety disorders, and the report cited a randomized trial that compared a single dose of CBD to a placebo in 24 participants with generalized social anxiety disorder.

The National Academies report also found potential downsides to cannabis for anxiety, stating that “evidence from observational studies found moderate evidence that daily cannabis use is associated with increased anxiety symptoms.”

The committee also said there were research gaps, including those related to CBD’s effectiveness for short-term relief from anxiety symptoms.

Other states

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Office of Medical Cannabis published a 48-page report in 2021, reviewing the existing research around anxiety and cannabis while also evaluating the potential impact of adding it to the state’s list of qualified conditions.

“Overall, the available published research provides mixed evidence of efficacy,” the report said.

The report described several limitations in the relevant research, saying that most of it has involved healthy people and “a limited number of studies specifically focus on individuals with a diagnosed anxiety disorder.” The ability to compare findings from observational cohort studies is also limited, the office said, because of inconsistent variables.

Cannabis’ status as a Schedule I drug — a category the federal government uses for drugs it considers to have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse — complicates attempts to research the drug, the office said.

In 2022, the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute developed guidelines to help clinicians working with medical marijuana patients.

The guidelines didn’t examine whether cannabis is effective at treating anxiety. However, the report did offer advice to clinicians for treating patients who use cannabis.

“Chronic cannabis use is associated with psychiatric symptoms, including anxiety, depression, and psychosis, and has been linked to worsening schizophrenia in individuals with a preexisting genetic vulnerability,” the research team wrote.

They added that it was difficult to establish a direct causal relationship between cannabis use and psychiatric illness. People with anxiety or stress might, for instance, be more likely than the general population to use cannabis.

The report encouraged care providers to monitor patients for new or worsening psychiatric symptoms, and if they identify them, “discontinue medical cannabis certification and consult with a psychiatrist or refer the patient for psychiatric assessment and treatment.”