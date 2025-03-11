From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Discussions about Delaware’s housing crisis have often focused on skyrocketing rents, homelessness and the need for more affordable housing units. But tucked away in the shadows of these conversations is a population rarely thought about when it comes to housing: adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, many of whom live with aging parents who will not always be able to care for them.

It’s a personal reality for Liz O’Neill and Pat Swanson. Both of their children are adults with IDDs who have lived at home for decades. O’Neill is the president of A-Team Delaware, a nonprofit group that advocates for Delawareans with IDDs. O’Neill and Swanson, A-Team’s vice president, are advocating for change.

“We’re aging,” O’Neill said. “I’m 66, my husband’s 74, our daughter’s 35. We really have to plan for when we’re either not able to care for her because we’re not healthy enough — or we die, because everybody’s going to die. And we feel like sometimes we can’t operate in an emergency situation.”

A 2020 report estimated that 8.38 million people in the U.S. have IDDs, yet many struggle to access proper housing and care. In Delaware alone, The Arc of Delaware, a nonprofit, estimates there are nearly 30,000 adults with IDDs. A 2021 report from the University of Kansas’ State of the States in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities project found that about 75% of adults with IDDs in Delaware still live with their parents, and nearly 30% of those caregivers are over the age of 60 — higher than the national average.

Yet Delaware has no comprehensive plan for where these adults will go when their parents or caregivers are no longer around. According to O’Neill, part of the problem is a lack of data collection on IDD housing needs and a limited number of housing models designed for adults with disabilities.

“This preplanning, this understanding what the numbers are, understanding the demand is part of what we want to see our state do and plan for that infrastructure,” she said.

“There needs to be a state plan,” echoed Swanson. “If we don’t address this now, we’re going to pay for it in the long run.”

A system that stops at 21

The challenge for the IDD community begins right after turning 21. For children with disabilities, Delaware offers structured support through the education system, providing individualized programs and resources. But at age 21, that safety net disappears.

“When you have a school-aged child, from birth to age 21, your benefits as a person with disability is an entitlement. In school, you’re entitled to a free, appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment. And the school services are pretty good,” O’Neill said. “But there is a big drop-off in services when your adult reaches age 21. And one of those areas is with residential services.”

Housing, in particular, becomes a massive hurdle. While the state provides Medicaid-funded waiver services to cover support for individuals with IDDs, the number of available housing options is extremely limited.

“We go from an entitlement program to an eligibility criteria. So the world really changes when you reach that adult world,” she added. “And there just aren’t as many residential options to meet the needs of the individuals.”

For Swanson, it’s a two-pronged issue where the caregiver workforce needs better support.

“There really isn’t a [housing] model in the state of Delaware that would be ideal for Andrew,” Swanson said of her 35-year old son. “We don’t have enough [direct support professionals], they’re not paid a high enough wage, but we also don’t have a housing inventory. So even if we had the DSPs, we don’t have housing to put people in for the DSPs to support them. So it really is a two-pronged issue. You can’t have one without the other.”