In April 2016, Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Act was signed into law by then-Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. But it wasn’t until February 2018 that medical marijuana dispensaries began selling products to qualified patients.

During the first year, $57 million worth of medical marijuana products were sold to patients. Sales have steadily increased since then, surpassing $1.3 billion in 2021. Last year, medical marijuana dispensaries statewide sold $1.5 billion, and Pennsylvania on track to outpace that in 2024.

If legalized, recreational adult-use marijuana in Pennsylvania could generate between $400 million to $1 billion in new tax revenue for the state, according to the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office.

The Medical Marijuana Act has been amended over the past eight years, including expanding the types of medical conditions that qualify, with the many changes passed in 2021.

“The medical marijuana program that we have right now is obviously much better than when it was passed in 2016,” said Jeff Riedy, head of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Industry advocates estimate about 4% of the adult population in Pennsylvania is already participating in the medical marijuana program.

“It’s a pretty robust program …[even though] we have one of the strictest regulatory environments,” said Meredith Buettner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition.

Here’s a look at the state of Pennsylvania’s marijuana laws.

Who can buy marijuana in Pa.?

Pennsylvania residents with an approved medical condition, doctor’s certification and a valid state-issued patient card. Each year, patients must get a new doctor’s certification for renewal. Health insurance does not cover the medication, so it’s an out-of-pocket expense.

As of March, there were more than 441,000 certified patients statewide and more than 1,900 approved medical professionals who can recommend medical marijuana for patients. Two dozen medical conditions can qualify a medical marijuana patient — up from 17 conditions in 2016. There were 289,317 patients with anxiety who hold medical marijuana cards, 164,711 patients with severe chronic pain, 49,442 with post-traumatic stress disorder, 14,703 with cancer and 11,855 with opioid use disorder.

Can I buy marijuana without a medical ID card in Pa. as an adult?

No. The Medical Marijuana Act did not decriminalize marijuana. Marijuana is still illegal statewide and on the federal level.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh did pass local marijuana decriminalization laws for small amounts of marijuana.

Some lawmakers and industry advocates argue it’s a good thing the state didn’t decriminalize marijuana before creating a recreational adult-use program like in New York City, where illegal cannabis shops outnumber legal dispensaries. Some advocates say that was the wrong decision.

“Decriminalization is something that we’ve been pushing for a long time,” Reidy, of NORML, said. “It seems quite ironic that we are still criminalizing cannabis for people that choose to use it [without a medical card].”

Pennsylvania also has a zero-tolerance policy regarding any detectable levels of THC in the bloodstream while driving. This can be an issue for medical marijuana patients who may never drive while impaired or high but are at risk for getting a DUI charge because THC stays in the bloodstream for up to 30 days.

What’s the status of recreational marijuana in Pa.?

Recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania for adult use is still illegal, and marijuana cannot be transported across state lines where it is legal, such as New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, New York and Virginia.

But the topic is being discussed in the Pennsylvania legislature. There is some bipartisan support for marijuana legalization, but also some Republicans who staunchly oppose it.

Democrats control the Pennsylvania House, while the state Senate is controlled by Republicans, and there is a Democratic governor.

Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward declined an interview about recreational marijuana bills, saying it’s not a priority topic. Rep. Kathy Rapp, the Health Committee Republican chair, is concerned about recreational marijuana.

In the past six months, state lawmakers held four informational hearings on different aspects of adult-use recreational marijuana laws, including public health, criminal justice and social equity.

During the hearings, the marijuana industry, researchers, advocates and opponents shared their experiences.

“We offered our testimony at these hearings, but we weren’t invited,” Reidy, with NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), said. “[The hearings] can be helpful, but I think they are just dragging on the process at this point. Very few bills regarding cannabis are even brought to committee.”

Recreational adult-use marijuana bills have been introduced for years, but none have made it through the legislative process.