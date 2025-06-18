Philadelphia teachers have voted to authorize a strike. Here’s what to know

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers voted Tuesday night to authorize a strike if the union and district fail to reach an agreement by August, when the current contract expires.

Arthur G. Steinberg, president of American Federation of Teachers, said in a statement that the school district needs to pick up the pace at the negotiation table.

“While the PFT Collective Bargaining Team has made progress toward an agreement that demonstrably improves members’ working conditions,” Steinberg said, “the District has been slower to meet us halfway on key demands by our members.”

Will Philly teachers strike?

The strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike is imminent or definitely going to happen. Negotiations are set to resume next week, and the two parties have until Aug. 31 — one week after Philly students return to school for the fall — to come to an agreement.

Still, it’s a significant show of political force from the union. The vote, 94% to 6%, was the first of its kind in more than two decades. The last time the union authorized a strike was in 2001, and its last actual strike was in 2000.

In an emailed statement, Christina Clark, the district’s communications officer, said “we are optimistic that we will reach an agreement on a successor collective bargaining agreement.”

From 2001 to 2018, when the district was operating under state control via the School Reform Commission, teachers were barred from striking entirely and went a stretch of five years without a contract or any pay increases.

The union emphasizes that salary growth for Philadelphia teachers has lagged behind their counterparts in suburban districts such as Lower Merion and Cheltenham, even as the city’s educators juggle more work in the shorter-staffed district and are required to hold more academic credentials. That, they argue, only incentivizes teachers to take their talents elsewhere.

“Amid a district-wide staffing shortage that left teachers, counselors, classroom assistants, and so many other education professionals juggling duties beyond their own job descriptions, the District must make changes that both slow attrition of burned-out employees and attracts teachers and specialists to Philadelphia public schools,” Steinberg said.