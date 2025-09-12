Philadelphia’s school board approves $1.5B loan, ratifies teachers union contract

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The School District of Philadelphia’s budget is tied to the state’s coffers, but despite a budget impasse at the legislature, the board voted to borrow up to $1.55 billion.

Thursday’s special Philadelphia Board of Education meeting tackled three main topics: the contract ratification of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union, the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes presentation (TRAN) and the review of Goals and Guardrails data.

The board approved the ratified contract unanimously. Joan Stern, a school board member, called for recognition of the team that negotiated the PFT contract; each member, upon introduction, received applause.

The TRAN resolution passed 8-0 with board member Joyce Wilkerson abstaining. Her status as a board member was recently called into question by a lawsuit from People for People Charter, a school threatened with nonrenewal.

What is a TRAN?

A TRAN is a plan to borrow money and then pay it back later through tax revenue. These loans help offset funding, where revenue is inaccessible. For example, much of the property tax revenue the School District of Philadelphia receives comes in during March and April, but spending needs to occur year-round.

This is not a new undertaking for the school district. The district has had a TRAN plan 38 of the last 40 years, according to Michael Herbstman, chief financial officer for the School District of Philadelphia.

“Over 53% of our funding comes from the state budget,” Herbstman said. “As the state budget impasse continues, the state administration is not able to issue payments for either state revenue sources or federal revenue sources that pass through the state.”

Herbstman’s team estimated that the district would have to borrow $1.55 billion to cover the gap in state and federal funding because of the budget impasse. This amount of borrowing would cost the district $29.3 million in interest and issuance.

The loan would fund operations until December, Herbstman said. But “there will be a point if it continues where it will be more difficult to borrow.”

This could lead to cost cutting efforts within the district, he said.

Had the state’s budget passed, the district would still need to borrow $550 million, costing the district $14.5 million, according to Herbstman’s presentation. That means the school board is borrowing an extra billion dollars compared to years where the budget would be resolved.

“This is not just a Philadelphia problem,” said Reginald Streater, president of the school board.