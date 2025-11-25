School District of Philadelphia reaches tentative agreement with principals union

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The School District of Philadelphia reached a tentative deal Monday with Teamsters Local 502 Commonwealth Association of School Administrators, the union representing the district’s nearly 1,000 principals and other administrators.

For the last three months, school leaders had been working without a new contract. Benefits and wages were some of the main sticking points.

The tentative four-year agreement marks the end of the bargaining stalemate between the union and Pennsylvania’s largest school district.

“Together, we are firmly on the path to becoming the fastest-improving large urban school district in the nation,” Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said Monday in a joint press release.