Principal contracts, facilities planning and student wellness concerns were among the key issues discussed at Thursday night’s Philadelphia Board of Education meeting.

Members of Teamsters Local 502, which represents nearly 1,000 principals and other administrators, packed the room, calling for fair contract negotiations. They said that administrators have been working for three months without a contract. Union President Robin Cooper said she had never experienced a moment like this one.

“I find myself not advocating for our students, not advocating for public education, not advocating for unconstitutional funding formulas, but rather advocating to pay leaders their worth,” she told the board.

She said administrators have driven improvements in attendance, academics and school climate, but have been met with the same district salary and benefits proposal after a 12-hour bargaining session.

Board President Reginald Streater said the board could not discuss negotiations, but remained hopeful.

“We’re a family, and sometimes families have disagreements,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr. added, “You are valued, and we’re going to get this done.”

Watlington also delivered a detailed update on the district’s finances and its facilities planning effort. He reminded families that Philadelphia remains a “historically underfunded school district.” Even so, he said the district’s financial discipline had led to a major milestone.

“This week, Moody’s upgraded the School District of Philadelphia’s credit rating,” he said, saying it was the third increase in three years and “the best credit rating in the district’s history.”

He credited the board’s governance and Chief Financial Officer Mike Herbstman’s financial stewardship for strengthening the district’s rating.

Many parents and educators raised concerns about school closings and the process.

“We don’t need another survey. We don’t need another meeting,” said Lisa Haver, of Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, to cheers in the room.

Watlington said the administration is extending its facilities planning timeline to ensure accuracy and community input through the survey. The facilities work, he said, is aimed at expanding access to high-quality academic and extracurricular programs, and investing in career programs that lead to higher-wage jobs. He said the plan aims to resolve enrollment imbalances, with some schools overcrowded and others far under capacity.

Four themes have emerged from the process, he said: reinvesting in high schools, expanding access to criteria-based and Career and Technical Education schools for grades five through 12, reducing school transitions and increasing building utilization. Wallington said 1,700 parents had already taken the survey, which will remain open until Dec. 11. He said he expects to have nearly 6,000 others complete it.