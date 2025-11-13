From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania lawmakers finally agreed on a $50.1 billion budget that brings long-awaited relief to school districts caught in the middle. The plan delivers new education funding and reforms, though not without financial concerns from the delay.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said as he signed the budget Wednesday in Harrisburg. “This is a balanced budget that cuts taxes, makes critical investments, protects 100% of the Rainy Day Fund and still leaves us with $8 billion in reserve.”

How much money are public schools receiving?

The spending plan increases education funding to a total of more than $900 million, including $565 million to be distributed through an “adequacy” formula meant to narrow the gap between well-resourced and struggling districts. The change stems from a 2023 Commonwealth Court ruling that found Pennsylvania’s system of funding public schools unconstitutional because it shortchanged lower-income districts.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Arthur Steinberg called the deal both a relief and a reckoning after what he described as “an embarrassing and painful four-plus months of gridlock in Harrisburg that forced school districts, including Philadelphia’s, to take on massive debt just to keep the lights on.”

Steinberg said the new funding protects public education investments that are essential for equity.

“Governor Shapiro’s education priorities are largely intact, with badly needed increases approved for historically underfunded school districts, including the School District of Philadelphia,” he said in a statement. “Our students deserve bold investments that close the so-called adequacy gap between schools located in wealthy communities and schools serving poorer communities.”