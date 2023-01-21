The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a new city law that the school board said could prevent some buildings from opening in the fall.

The law requires one-third of city schools to be inspected for safety issues — including asbestos, water quality, and lead paint — by Aug. 1. Another third must be inspected by 2024, and the last third by 2025.

School buildings must be in “substantial compliance” with “best practices” for testing, remediation, abatement, cleaning, and management of asbestos and other property-related hazards to remain open, the law says. The “best practices” aren’t specified.

School board President Reginald Streater said in a written statement that the law “could needlessly threaten” the opening of many schools, “jeopardizing the health, safety, and welfare of our students, especially those who rely on our buildings for shelter and services.”

The school board’s decision to sue the city is unprecedented. School board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council — not elected. As a result, local government and school leadership tend to be at least somewhat in alignment.

Councilmember and education committee chairperson Isaiah Thomas and Council President Darrell Clarke criticized the district’s lawsuit in a joint written statement.

“It’s unfortunate that the school district has decided that this must be addressed in court, rather than providing a comprehensive plan to modernize and safeguard our schools,” they said.