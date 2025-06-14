From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Board of Education reviewed 18 charter schools that were up for renewal Thursday night, giving 12 of them the green light but expressing reservations about six that received low scores for academics.

“These are our children,” board member Cheryl Harper said, speaking about the low-performing charters. “When they don’t succeed, Philadelphia does not succeed. So I have to say that I’m very uncomfortable with this situation.”

Despite some schools’ low scores, all 18 were recommended for five-year renewals by the district’s Charter School Office.

Only two charters, Community Academy of Philadelphia and Mastery Charter High School, were greenlit to negotiate a five-year renewal without any conditions. The remaining 10 were approved for a five-year renewal with conditions: Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures, Imhotep Institute, Independence Charter School, Northwood Academy Charter School, Richard Allen Preparatory Charter School, and Mastery Mann, Harrity, Smedley and Thomas elementary schools. Seven of those schools were categorized by the office as “approaching,” but not yet meeting, academic success.

By the end of the night, President Reginald Streater told Charter School Office Chief Peng Chao that the board would need more information before taking action on six charters categorized as not meeting academic standards: Deep Roots, Frederick Douglass Mastery, KIPP Philadelphia, KIPP North Philadelphia, People for People and Russell Byers.

Throughout the meeting, Chao had shared the broad strokes of his office’s communication with each lower-performing school — some of which have operated for over two decades — explaining that they had acknowledged their weaknesses and mapped out plans to boost achievement.

But some board members voiced skepticism that some charters would actually improve their outcomes.

“Given that they have been around since 2003, that’s more than 20 years ago. What is our expectation for outcomes to significantly improve?” board member ChauWing Lam asked about KIPP Philadelphia. “What I’m concerned about is the threshold of us as a board continuing to, I guess, say ‘OK’ to results that are mediocre, at best.”

People for People Charter School drew similar concerns. Chao explained the school, which scored 29% for academic success metrics, planned to stop enrolling students in grades 6-8 and focus only on kindergarten to fifth grade.

“I do think it is notable — a school voluntarily trying to get down to a grade span that they think they can serve best,” Chao said.

Board member Joyce Wilkerson was less impressed, noting that the People for People had previously operated a high school and then eliminated that, too.

“I think I’m having a flashback, actually. I was here the last time they renewed,” Wilkerson said. “We were advised that they were going to play to their strength, which was their middle school … you know, at some point, I’m done. I can’t — it’s almost been a quarter century. I can’t go along with renewing it anymore.”