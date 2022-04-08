In Philadelphia it’s almost impossible to imagine — a union leader with glowing reviews of her district’s superintendent. But that’s the feedback many in North Carolina offered for Watlington. In years as an educator — and a short stint as a district leader — he gained a lot of fans.

The question now: Will it translate to a far larger district with a history of bruising political battles over public education?

We’re about to find out. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Board of Education signed off on a five-year contract that will pay Watlington $340,000 annually to lead the School District of Philadelphia. He starts July 16.

At the very least, it seems Watlington is the type to give conciliation and cooperation a try.

Watlington met regularly with Taylor’s group, “to get a read from our members about what they needed,” and attended a special union event that honored teachers, students, and cafeteria workers, even though he “definitely didn’t have to.”

North Carolina is a right-to-work state, where unions don’t have collective bargaining power, making his outreach efforts particularly notable.

Taylor liked that he kept his teaching license current — a sign that he is “keeping himself in touch with his roots and with his teacher constitutions” — and she was impressed with the way he developed a five-year strategic plan for the district.

Taylor was part of the Strategic Planning Committee, and said Watlington brought many different voices to the table, including students and teachers. He incorporated their feedback into the plan, and didn’t just pay lip service to community engagement.

One example: students talked at length about how their mental health affects their ability to learn, and “student wellness and engagement” became one of the key focus areas in the report, with a clear framework for supporting children.

“He was super, super good at marrying people together … that you might not ordinarily expect to reach a consensus,” Taylor said.

From custodian to administrator

Watlington came to the district from Guilford County Schools, where he spent most of his career. It’s the third-largest district in North Carolina, serving around 72,000 students.

He started his school career as a bus driver and custodian and became a history teacher at James B. Dudley High School in 1994. Within a few years, Watlington was named teacher of the year for his district. He later rose through the ranks to become a principal and central office staffer, ultimately serving as chief of schools or second-in-command.

During community meetings in Philadelphia, Watlington described himself as a “free-and-reduced lunch child” whose life was shaped by strong schools and good teachers. He was the first in his family to graduate college.

“I know the promise of a great education,” Watlington said during a parent roundtable in Philadelphia. “I know how to work with people at all levels of this organization.”

Jimmi Williams is executive director of Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro and worked alongside Watlington for decades. His nonprofit helps connect schools with community resources.

“One of the things I’ve always loved about Tony is he has got to be one of the most decent human beings I’ve ever met,” Williams said. “I have worked with five superintendents, and I know that that is not always the case, where you can say emphatically that one of the most distinguishing characteristics of that person is that they are incredibly decent and embracing.”

Williams said Watlington was an exceptional classroom teacher and school leader, and that he understands the role of community support in schools.

“That may seem like a very mundane kind of thing to say, but school folk don’t always welcome community support and assistance,” Williams said, “and he has a natural grasp on that.

When Watlington became a principal, he realized a group of overage students in his school was struggling academically, Williams recalled.

They ended up developing a special academic program for those students at a local university, Williams said. That later became a model for the district’s Early/Middle Colleges, which serve students whose needs aren’t met in traditional school settings.

Watlington eventually served as principal at one of those high schools.

“I watched him skillfully empower his students to overcome things that many students did not have the opportunity to address in an academic setting and find success,” said Kenya Donaldson, head of the teachers union in Guilford County.

She first met him when she was a principal intern, and had a chance to shadow him at the Early/Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown.

She described him as a meticulous leader who pays close attention to detail, and said he quickly became one of her role models.

“His ability not only to listen actively to stakeholders – from parents to teachers to students – and being able to guide them in resolving conflict or problem solving and innovating around an issue really left a lasting impression,” Donaldson said.