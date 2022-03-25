Principals, district officials clash over new Philly schools budget

Monson touted the impact an additional $170 million would make for many schools, from the best staff-to-student ratio in a decade to more special education and ESL teachers. The district would average one teacher for every 12.3 students, compared to 13.3 in 2011; with counselors and other staff members factored in, the ratio drops to one adult for every 6.6 students, compared to 7.4

The proposed budget pays for extra hours for school climate staff and more before- and after-school programs. Student-counselor ratios would drop, and the district would hire more bilingual counseling assistants, to help families navigate the school system.

But because of the district’s enrollment projections, and a change in the way it distributes federal pandemic relief funds, some schools will lose multiple staff positions — a move that’s led to strong pushback from educators.

“I can navigate the district website and find all of the language that espouses that we are committed to equity,” Cassidy principal Tangela McClam told board members. “However, when we see cookie-cutter budgets that are based on pure numbers and not getting students what they need, one must question how it aligns with our language.”

She said the district added one or two positions to each school last year, “yet they were snatched away, not just from our budgets but from our children. These snatches have created a cycle that nearly ensures that our schools fail.”

An enrollment surprise

Monson said the staffing cuts are connected to enrollment declines.

The district is losing about 4,000 students a year, including children who left for cyber charters during the pandemic. Monson said officials expected some of them to return last year, once school buildings reopened, but the reverse happened and “the cyber population went up.”

He also said enrollment drops will seem more dramatic this year because the district temporarily paused a process called leveling, where schools lose or gain teachers several months into the year based on discrepancies between actual student enrollment and projections. The district held off on leveling last year, but will restart the practice this year.

“What you’re seeing is actually almost two years’ worth of enrollment loss hitting in one year in the schools,” he said.

If more students return to the district, and enrollment numbers go up, Monson stressed that the district will add resources and “adjust the allocation immediately.”

But many administrators have taken issue with the current projections, according to a survey from the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA), the union representing Philadelphia principals.

At a virtual town hall meeting on Monday, the group said it worries about the district cutting key positions.