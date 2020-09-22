Rutgers helped shape Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch as former students remember.

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87, due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was an unlikely cultural icon, a trailblazer for women’s rights, and a real firebrand.

Decades before becoming the second female justice on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg shaped her career and found her voice here in New Jersey as a pioneering faculty member at Rutgers Law School in Newark from 1963 to 1972. It was during that time, Ginsburg said, Rutgers students sparked her interest and aided in charting the course she pursued fighting for gender equality.

Rutgers Camden Law School Co-Dean Kim Mutcherson and Diane Crothers, former civil rights attorney and student of Ginsberg, join Anchor Brian Vannozzi to talk about Ginsburg’s work and legacy.