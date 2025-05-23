Centennial School District parents, community members are raising concerns over superintendent choice
Under Abram Lucabaugh's recent tenure at Central Bucks, the school district implemented a number of controversial policies, including banning Pride flags and some books.
Parents and community members in Centennial School District are continuing to push back against the possible appointment of Abram Lucabaugh as Centennial School District’s superintendent.
Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District, an advocacy group, held a protest ahead of a community forum with Lucabaugh Thursday night at Log College Middle School.
Nancy Pontius, spokesperson for the group, said more than 600 community members have signed a petition expressing their opposition to Lucabaugh’s appointment. Their concerns stem from Lucabaugh’s track record as superintendent of Central Bucks School District from 2021 to 2023, when the district implemented a number of controversial policies, including banning Pride flags and some books.
A lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania alleging discrimination against LGBTQ students cost taxpayers more than $1 million in legal fees. Lucabaugh received a $700,000 severance package when he resigned in November 2023, weeks after Democrats flipped the board.
“My concern is, if he is comfortable discriminating against the LGBTQ community, how is he going to treat the immigrant community?” Pontius said. “Centennial has a huge immigrant community. How is he going to treat the English-language learners? How is he going to treat our special education students?”
In response to pre-screened questions from community members at the forum, Lucabaugh stated that he won’t advocate for similar policies at Centennial.
“The policies that were passed in Central Bucks by the board are not policies that I advocate for in Centennial,” he said. “I do not want them here.”
If selected as superintendent, Lucabaugh also promised to meet with LGBTQ students and community members at Centennial.
“I want to understand what you’re feeling. I want to understand what your days look like,” he said. “I want to understand how we can start to remove some of the obstacles and build bridges and work together to make you feel welcome.”
Ahead of the forum, Nicole Lynch, parent of a Centennial student, questioned the transparency of the selection process.
“I think what should concern all members of this community, regardless of how you feel about Dr. Lucabaugh’s policies, are the immense financial risks that come along with his potential appointment, as well as the lack of transparency in this process,” Lynch said. “Every community member should have had a chance to have their voices heard, and that has not happened.”
She said parents were not aware of the candidates who were being considered, and Lucabaugh’s potential appointment was “presented as a done deal.”
Mark Hoffman, executive director of the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, which oversaw the superintendent selection process, told community members that the search for the district’s new superintendent was “comprehensive,” and included community feedback via meetings with stakeholders and a survey.
The Centennial School District Board of Directors will vote on Lucabaugh’s appointment on May 27.
