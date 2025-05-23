From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Parents and community members in Centennial School District are continuing to push back against the possible appointment of Abram Lucabaugh as Centennial School District’s superintendent.

Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District, an advocacy group, held a protest ahead of a community forum with Lucabaugh Thursday night at Log College Middle School.

Nancy Pontius, spokesperson for the group, said more than 600 community members have signed a petition expressing their opposition to Lucabaugh’s appointment. Their concerns stem from Lucabaugh’s track record as superintendent of Central Bucks School District from 2021 to 2023, when the district implemented a number of controversial policies, including banning Pride flags and some books.

A lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania alleging discrimination against LGBTQ students cost taxpayers more than $1 million in legal fees. Lucabaugh received a $700,000 severance package when he resigned in November 2023, weeks after Democrats flipped the board.

“My concern is, if he is comfortable discriminating against the LGBTQ community, how is he going to treat the immigrant community?” Pontius said. “Centennial has a huge immigrant community. How is he going to treat the English-language learners? How is he going to treat our special education students?”