Superintendent with Central Bucks School District resigns with six-figure severance package

But they don’t take control until December, which means the Republican-controlled board voted on his leave.

Lucabaugh received a new contract and a 40% salary increase in July, making him the second highest-paid superintendent in the commonwealth.

His severance package includes a year’s salary and more than $200,000 in unused sick time.

Many parents who spoke out at Tuesday night’s meeting expressed their anger at the high number.

“What’s driving this resignation and this deal? Are you so scared of the incoming board majority? Are you afraid of what they will find? Is this a bid to buy your silence?” one woman questioned as the public was given their time to speak.

“You’re the problem in this community. You are the problem in this community, shame on you,” another woman said on the microphone.

Many people were met with standing ovations after speaking out over the deal.

“This money could hire more teachers, hire more support staff,” another attendee said.

Education policy expert Michael Kozak from Drexel University says while the number may seem high, it’s all a matter of what’s in the employment contract.

What is unusual, he says, is the timing.

“You have a board with new board members coming on and the general rule of thumb with boards of education is to not take action a month or two before a new board comes on,” said Kozak.