A blistering report by a bipartisan committee of the New Jersey Legislature said the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy “mishandled” an employee’s rape claim and suggested that top officials should be “embarrassed” by their testimony.

The report caps off a legislative investigation that has dogged Murphy’s tenure in office and raised questions about the state’s hiring practices as well as policies for investigating claims of sexual harassment and assault.

The investigation began after Katie Brennan, a Murphy campaign supporter and current administration official, accused Murphy staffer Al Alvarez of raping her in her Jersey City apartment after a Murphy campaign event.

In testimony before the Legislature, Brennan claimed the administration ignored her pleas for help while allowing Alvarez to remain on the transition team and later hired to work in the administration.

Alvarez has since resigned from his post and maintains his innocence. He was never charged with a crime despite two county prosecutors looking into the allegations.

The report criticized the Murphy administration’s response to Brennan’s accusation and questioned the testimony of several top officials who were reluctant to admit who hired Alvarez in the first place.

It also made recommendations for changes the state could make to better handle sexual assault claims in the future, such as amending state employment law to apply to gubernatorial transitions and updating the The New Jersey State Policy Prohibiting Discrimination in the Workplace.

Still, several Republican members of the joint committee said the lawmakers tasked with investigating the administration’s hiring practices did not go far enough and suggested that the committee’s work remained incomplete.