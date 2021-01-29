Clock running down for NJ’s troubled marijuana legislation

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

—

The push for legal weed remains mired in internal Democratic wrangling and is headed for a confrontation this Friday.

What seemed like a done deal on Nov. 3, when two-thirds of voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize adult recreational use, followed by the passage of enabling legislation last month, may be unraveling once again.

Gov. Phil Murphy set Friday as the deadline for the Legislature to fix a flaw in the cannabis legalization legislation passed on Dec. 17. In the latest face-off between the two government branches, Murphy is demanding that lawmakers immediately pass an additional “cleanup bill” to correct conflicting provisions in the measure concerning how law enforcement treats minors found in possession of pot. Otherwise, he said he will conditionally veto both bills, according to published reports and supported by three people intimately involved in the discussions.

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but negotiations continued without resolution Thursday between the governor’s office and legislative leaders, according to Sen. Nicholas Scutari, sponsor of the legalization bill.

Fix the bill after it’s passed?

“I understand the governor’s concerns — I actually agree with him — but we just didn’t have the votes to get it done,” said Scutari, who has been trying to legalize marijuana in New Jersey for a decade. “But there comes a time when we need to get this moving. There are many things we’re going to have to go back and fix later.”

Staff from the governor’s office are scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. Friday with members of the Black Legislative Caucus to see if they can resolve their differences with Murphy regarding penalties for minors, according to a person involved in negotiations.

Several vastly different outcomes are riding on that meeting. They include:

Lawmakers immediately pass a cleanup bill that satisfies Murphy, which is unlikely.

Murphy issues a conditional veto with proposed changes, which would force the Legislature’s hand.

Murphy signs the current bills, as they were passed, with an assurance from the Legislature that a cleanup bill will follow in the near future, a move Scutari supports.

If Murphy were to issue a conditional veto of the two bills, that would put the ball back in the Legislature’s court. Lawmakers could accept the changes with a majority vote, and ensure the governor’s signature. That’s a nonstarter, one legislative source said and Senate President Steve Sweeney has unequivocally stated that the Senate will not entertain a conditional veto. That means the bills would die, and the legislative process would be pushed back to square one.

Putting up a new bill could even be pushed back to next year, one legislative source said.