After rocky year, Carney budget plan looks to rebuild Delaware’s reserves

2020 was a year of plenty for Delaware’s coffers.

A year ago, Gov. John Carney remarked on how easy it was to put together a budget in a good economy when the state is flush with revenue.

Less than two months later, the pandemic hit, and that rosy economic outlook ground to a halt amid lockdowns and COVID-19 fears.

Carney on Thursday introduced his latest budget proposal to fund the state starting July 1. Despite the challenge still posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Carney’s $4.7 billion operating budget and $894 million capital improvement plan are both the largest in state history. The plan does not include any increase in taxes or fees.

“This budget you will see reflects our priorities for a strong economy and jobs for Delawareans, for the best education for all of our children,” Carney said. Maintaining the health and wellness of state residents is also a top priority in the budget, he said. “It’s never been more important than the last 10 months, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to fully funding the state’s rainy day fund, which is required to be 5% of the state’s projected revenue, Carney’s plan would set aside another $68 million to bring the extra reserve account to $131 million. That reserve account could be used as a buffer that protects the state from another economic surprise.

“Fiscal [Year] ‘22 reinforces our commitment to rebuilding our economy — a significant objective this year, particularly with the effects of COVID-19 on so many businesses,” he said.

The plan would set aside yet another $30 million to fund unknown costs related to the pandemic in the coming year, including testing and contact tracing. Unlike the CARES Act funding the state received last year, the federal money coming to Delaware from the most recent coronavirus stimulus is much more restricted in how it can be spent.