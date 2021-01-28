Philadelphia City Council wants to hold hearings over the city’s relationship with former vaccine distributor Philly Fighting COVID, amid local and national uproar. Many councilmembers alleged racist motivations behind the city’s choice to work with PFC, whose leadership team is largely white.

Councilmember Cindy Bass, who introduced the resolution calling for hearings on Thursday, called the city’s failure to vet the 9-month-old startup before handing over vaccine supply “absolutely unacceptable.”

The scandals revealed this week, Bass argued, just widen the chasm of distrust between residents and the city when it comes to responding to the pandemic.

“It really just makes my blood boil,” Bass said. “We really owe those in our communities who have a mistrust of the medical community — we owe them an explanation. We owe all citizens and taxpayers an explanation as to how this happened.”

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Monday abruptly cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID, citing PFC’s failure to properly inform them of its for-profit status, its decision to abandon community testing, and language in its privacy policy that could have allowed it to sell personal data.