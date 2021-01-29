Wolf previews budget with ‘billions’ in workforce aid, says Philly vaccine woes ‘not my job’

After a chaotic year, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is indicating that he’s also preparing for a chaotic budget negotiation process with the Republican-controlled legislature.

Wolf will give his annual address Feb. 2 on priorities for managing Pennsylvania’s finances in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. It will be pre-recorded for the first time in his tenure, in deference to the pandemic.

In a preview of the address Thursday, Wolf said despite the fact that negotiations will be at least partly remote, he’s hoping lawmakers can find common ground.

“In every area, there’s going to be disagreement,” he said. “We’ll be haggling and arguing and debating, but the goal is not just to sort of rigidly sit there, but to figure out how we can come together.”

It has been a difficult year for unity in Harrisburg.

As lawmakers began a new session this month, Republicans were focused largely on revising Act 77, an election overhaul they passed with bipartisan support in 2019.

Following former President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims, sustained pressure from Trump’s base, and their own frustrations at decisions by Pennsylvania’s Democratic-controlled courts and administration, GOP leaders have prioritized hearings on election integrity. They are considering banning mail ballot drop boxes and tightening voting deadlines, among other ideas.

Wolf has largely rejected that approach, and said he’ll veto most of their efforts.

He and other Democrats are sticking to longstanding priorities they’ve never succeeded in passing, like an increase to Pennsylvania’s $7.25 minimum wage, a severance tax on the natural gas industry, and legalizing adult-use cannabis.